Comparison of NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU). The two are both Wireless Communications companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NII Holdings Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -1.34 0.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.27 10.46

In table 1 we can see NII Holdings Inc. and TIM Participacoes S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NII Holdings Inc. and TIM Participacoes S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NII Holdings Inc. 0.00% 184% -13.7% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

NII Holdings Inc.’s 0.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TIM Participacoes S.A. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NII Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival TIM Participacoes S.A. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. NII Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

NII Holdings Inc. and TIM Participacoes S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NII Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of TIM Participacoes S.A. is $16.75, which is potential 12.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of NII Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of TIM Participacoes S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% are NII Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NII Holdings Inc. 3.14% 7.07% -54.82% -75.34% -29.64% -55.33% TIM Participacoes S.A. -3.99% -14.24% -13.74% -16.69% -27.87% -12.51%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A. has weaker performance than NII Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TIM Participacoes S.A. beats NII Holdings Inc.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. The company also provides other value-added services comprising location-based services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market. In addition, it offers business solutions consisting of security, work force management, logistics support, and other applications for its business subscribers to enhance their productivity; and voice and data roaming services. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.