Comparison of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Nightstar Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a 0.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.58. Competitively the average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 676.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Nightstar Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares and 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.