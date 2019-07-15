Comparison of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.06 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nightstar Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% are Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.