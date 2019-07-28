Comparison of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 22 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.27 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 151.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.