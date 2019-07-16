Comparison of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nightstar Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $25.58, and a 0.67% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 29.5%. Insiders held 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.