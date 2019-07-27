Comparison of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 59 3.88 N/A 4.23 14.27 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.97 N/A 2.52 8.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and United Bancshares Inc. United Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.9% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% United Bancshares Inc. -4.41% -4.16% 0.92% -3.15% 0.59% 10.54%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats United Bancshares Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.