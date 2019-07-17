Comparison of Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Both Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.96 N/A 0.19 46.52 SLM Corporation 10 3.49 N/A 1.05 9.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SLM Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Nicholas Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nicholas Financial Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SLM Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7% SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Nicholas Financial Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. SLM Corporation on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.1% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SLM Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35% SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58%

For the past year Nicholas Financial Inc. has -16.35% weaker performance while SLM Corporation has 20.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SLM Corporation beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.