Comparison of NICE Ltd. (NICE) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have been rivals in the Computer Peripherals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE Ltd. 124 6.05 N/A 2.47 54.03 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.80 N/A 0.70 12.72

In table 1 we can see NICE Ltd. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TransAct Technologies Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NICE Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. NICE Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TransAct Technologies Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NICE Ltd. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 5.2% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.6% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

NICE Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. From a competition point of view, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NICE Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, TransAct Technologies Incorporated which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. TransAct Technologies Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NICE Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NICE Ltd. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE Ltd. 0 4 3 2.43 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -1.59% for NICE Ltd. with consensus target price of $142.71. On the other hand, TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s potential upside is 9.20% and its consensus target price is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TransAct Technologies Incorporated is looking more favorable than NICE Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NICE Ltd. and TransAct Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 46.7% and 47.9% respectively. About 0.11% of NICE Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of TransAct Technologies Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NICE Ltd. -1.07% 5.23% 19.28% 17.33% 31.44% 23.08% TransAct Technologies Incorporated -6.11% 1.83% -16.13% -27.89% -24.09% -0.67%

For the past year NICE Ltd. had bullish trend while TransAct Technologies Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

NICE Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.