Comparison of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are both Application Software companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.57 N/A 0.87 18.86 Rapid7 Inc. 51 11.67 N/A -1.08 0.00

The earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

The net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

NIC Inc.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NIC Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. Recommendations and Ratings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has an average target price of $61.33, with potential downside of -3.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 89.9% respectively. About 2.3% of NIC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94%

For the past year NIC Inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.