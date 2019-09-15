Comparison of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 18 4.25 N/A 0.81 22.34 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.45 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights NIC Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NIC Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

NIC Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NIC Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NIC Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NIC Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.31% for NIC Inc. with average target price of $21. Competitively Nuance Communications Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 25.79%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of NIC Inc. shares and 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. 3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year NIC Inc. was more bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Nuance Communications Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.