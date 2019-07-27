Comparison of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 16 3.59 N/A 0.87 18.86 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.12 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1 shows that NIC Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. NIC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Digital Turbine Inc. has an average price target of $4.13, with potential downside of -20.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NIC Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 36.5% respectively. 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year NIC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.