Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.22 N/A -0.01 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 101.91 N/A -2.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.21% and an $25.5 average price target. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 average price target and a 95.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.