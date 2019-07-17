Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.11 N/A -0.01 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 572.80 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 79.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.