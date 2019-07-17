Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.11
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|572.80
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 79.58%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.