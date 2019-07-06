Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 80.25 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 85.45% at a $25.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 72.87%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 81.5%. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.