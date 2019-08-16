Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.19 N/A -0.07 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, and a 73.12% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 17.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.