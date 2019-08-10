Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.98 N/A -0.07 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 13.9 and 13.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.40% and an $25.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.