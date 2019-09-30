Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 166,854,283.93% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.80% and an $25.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 8.1% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.