Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 43.82%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors.
