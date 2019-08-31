Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 43.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors.