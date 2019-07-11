Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|7.96
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|96.30
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 83.06%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 13.72% respectively. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
