Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 96.30 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 83.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 13.72% respectively. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.