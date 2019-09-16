Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 236.89 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 60.78%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.2 average target price and a 116.22% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 81.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.