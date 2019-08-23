Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 9.73 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.63% upside potential and an average price target of $25.5. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 152.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 37.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.