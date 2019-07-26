Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.19% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.