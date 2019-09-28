Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.42 27.29M -2.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 167,482,736.97% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,035,830,866.17% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 82.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 41.18% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.