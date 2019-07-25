Comparison of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.66 N/A -0.01 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.84 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 88.89%. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 4.74% and its consensus price target is $66.33. Based on the data given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.