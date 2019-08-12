Comparison of NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

As Diversified Machinery companies, NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.63 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 13.52 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NF Energy Saving Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk & Volatility

NF Energy Saving Corporation has a -0.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3 beta which is 200.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation. Its rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NF Energy Saving Corporation and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 3.7%. Insiders held 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation was more bearish than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Summary

NF Energy Saving Corporation beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.