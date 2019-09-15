Comparison of NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 1.89 N/A -0.39 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 63 2.43 N/A 4.01 18.02

Table 1 demonstrates NF Energy Saving Corporation and Generac Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NF Energy Saving Corporation and Generac Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

NF Energy Saving Corporation has a -0.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Generac Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Generac Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Generac Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NF Energy Saving Corporation and Generac Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Generac Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -4.18% and its consensus target price is $79.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 93.38% are NF Energy Saving Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend while Generac Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.