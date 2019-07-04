Comparison of NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)

Since NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 7 3.59 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NF Energy Saving Corporation and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.79 beta. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation. Its rival Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 48.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -81.44% weaker performance while Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 27.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.