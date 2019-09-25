Comparison of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Both NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP 48 4.02 N/A -0.84 0.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 34 2.26 N/A 0.37 96.11

Demonstrates NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.2% -0.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s downside potential is -6.31% at a $49 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is $40, which is potential 3.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. looks more robust than NextEra Energy Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NextEra Energy Partners LP.