Comparison of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Both NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|48
|4.02
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|34
|2.26
|N/A
|0.37
|96.11
Demonstrates NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-0.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NextEra Energy Partners LP’s downside potential is -6.31% at a $49 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is $40, which is potential 3.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. looks more robust than NextEra Energy Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|-1.44%
|1.12%
|6.25%
|20.58%
|3.91%
|12.98%
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|-1.62%
|2.72%
|14.32%
|23.32%
|18.71%
|38.42%
For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
Summary
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NextEra Energy Partners LP.
