Comparison of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 204 6.18 N/A 7.04 29.42 Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NextEra Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. NextEra Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextEra Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

$230.17 is NextEra Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.97%. Competitively Central Puerto S.A. has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 138.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Central Puerto S.A. seems more appealing than NextEra Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextEra Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 7.29% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.