Comparison of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 201 5.89 N/A 7.04 29.42 Ameren Corporation 74 3.23 N/A 3.47 21.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ameren Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. NextEra Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Ameren Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, Ameren Corporation’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Ameren Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Ameren Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$230.17 is NextEra Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.56%. Meanwhile, Ameren Corporation’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential upside is 5.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ameren Corporation is looking more favorable than NextEra Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextEra Energy Inc. and Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 73.8% respectively. About 0.2% of NextEra Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ameren Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc. was more bullish than Ameren Corporation.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats Ameren Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.