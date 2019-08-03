Comparison of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 19 11.41 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextDecade Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

NextDecade Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 22.54% and its average price target is $22.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of Rattler Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Rattler Midstream LP has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has weaker performance than NextDecade Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.