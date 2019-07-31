Comparison of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 43 1.16 N/A 14.67 2.61

Demonstrates NextDecade Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextDecade Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NextDecade Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 103.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextDecade Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 99.5%. Insiders held 0.4% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Comparatively, Penn Virginia Corporation has 12.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has 8.89% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.