Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NextCure Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,496,283.08% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 272,443,527.48% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has an average target price of $43.67, and a 39.97% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NextCure Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.