Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 311.04 N/A -2.18 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.34 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has a 15.59% upside potential and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 72.3% respectively. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.