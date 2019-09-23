Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 318.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.14 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.90%. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -20.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 99.4%. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.