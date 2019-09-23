Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|23
|318.45
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|197.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.90%. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -20.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 99.4%. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
