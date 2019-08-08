Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 417.91 N/A -2.18 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 26645.62 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NextCure Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 70.4% respectively. NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.