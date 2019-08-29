Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 11.17 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 5.47%. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 43.46% and its consensus target price is $65. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 67.8%. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.