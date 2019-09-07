Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

We will be contrasting the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 26.67%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 19.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.