Comparison of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.42 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has a 9.53% upside potential and an average target price of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NextCure Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.