Comparison of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares and 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

NexGen Energy Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.