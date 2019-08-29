Comparison of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.02 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Sierra Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NexGen Energy Ltd. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. has weaker performance than NexGen Energy Ltd.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.