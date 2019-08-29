Comparison of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|1.02
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NexGen Energy Ltd. and Sierra Metals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us NexGen Energy Ltd. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|-2.68%
|-7.64%
|-6.45%
|-17.14%
|-25.26%
|-18.54%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. has weaker performance than NexGen Energy Ltd.
Summary
Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
