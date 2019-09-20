Comparison of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

This is a contrast between Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.54 N/A 0.04 191.63 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.49 N/A 4.98 5.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nexa Resources S.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P. Natural Resource Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources S.A. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nexa Resources S.A. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nexa Resources S.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 3 1 2.25 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Nexa Resources S.A. is $12.44, with potential upside of 29.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nexa Resources S.A. and Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 37.6% respectively. About 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% are Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Nexa Resources S.A.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Nexa Resources S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.