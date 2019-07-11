Comparison of News Corporation (NWSA) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Both News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 12 0.76 N/A -2.24 0.00 The Liberty Braves Group 27 3.29 N/A 0.10 276.22

In table 1 we can see News Corporation and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has News Corporation and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1% The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both News Corporation and The Liberty Braves Group are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 77.36% respectively. About 0.59% of News Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.31% are The Liberty Braves Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation 1.31% -7.74% -6.99% -18.75% -26.86% 1.94% The Liberty Braves Group -1.28% -4.75% -6.69% 7.08% 10.49% 8.76%

For the past year News Corporation was less bullish than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats on 7 of the 8 factors News Corporation.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.