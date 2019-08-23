Comparison of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Both Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.62 N/A 0.27 28.79 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.63 N/A -1.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Newpark Resources Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Newpark Resources Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Oceaneering International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Newpark Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Newpark Resources Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Oceaneering International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 33.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oceaneering International Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.