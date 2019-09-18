Comparison of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

We will be comparing the differences between Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.76 N/A 0.27 28.79 Hess Midstream Partners LP 20 1.54 N/A 1.28 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Newpark Resources Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP. Hess Midstream Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Newpark Resources Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Newpark Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Newpark Resources Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

Newpark Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Hess Midstream Partners LP which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Newpark Resources Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 23.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Newpark Resources Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.2% respectively. Newpark Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Hess Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 11 factors Newpark Resources Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.