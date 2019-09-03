Comparison of NewMarket Corporation (NEU) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 427 2.39 N/A 20.08 21.00 Kraton Corporation 31 0.41 N/A 3.91 7.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NewMarket Corporation and Kraton Corporation. Kraton Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than NewMarket Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NewMarket Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NewMarket Corporation and Kraton Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta means NewMarket Corporation’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kraton Corporation has a 2.31 beta and it is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewMarket Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Kraton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kraton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NewMarket Corporation and Kraton Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Kraton Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

NewMarket Corporation’s downside potential is -19.76% at a $380 consensus price target. On the other hand, Kraton Corporation’s potential upside is 3.77% and its consensus price target is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Kraton Corporation looks more robust than NewMarket Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation shares and 99.21% of Kraton Corporation shares. About 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Kraton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation was less bullish than Kraton Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors NewMarket Corporation beats Kraton Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.