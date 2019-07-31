Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

As Biotechnology companies, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 24.67 N/A -1.44 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 172.18 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NewLink Genetics Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 125.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 72.4%. Insiders held 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.