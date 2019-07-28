Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewLink Genetics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 156.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.