Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

We are comparing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.46 N/A -1.22 0.00 Repligen Corporation 72 19.36 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Repligen Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 151.57% for NewLink Genetics Corporation with consensus target price of $4. Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus target price of $110, with potential upside of 21.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NewLink Genetics Corporation seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.