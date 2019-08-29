Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 103.11 N/A -1.22 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation. Its rival Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 185.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 33.4% respectively. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.